A399 Bratton Down snowing again difficult driving conditions on all our higher routes. Allow extra journey time HG pic.twitter.com/2vi1kTyCEr — Devon Alert (@DevonAlert) January 30, 2019

Many in North Devon woke up to a dusting of the white stuff this morning (Wednesday) with heavier snowfall over Exmoor.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said: “Over 20 collisions and other highways related incidents in the last hour alone, mostly Devon, especially around Okehampton area of A30.

“Please reduce speed and drive especially carefully this morning. Watch for ice as well as snow.”

The region is currently under a yellow weather warning for snow and ice until Friday.

Roads affected by the snow

Drivers on the North Devon Link Road are being warned to take place on the icy area around Bish Mill, which has experienced some heavy snow.

The A39 between Bideford and Barnstaple is also iced up.

The B3232 was partially blocked this morning at Huntshaw after a collision involving three vehicles.

Devon County Council Highways said they had received reports of ‘challenging’ driving conditions on tis road this morning.

There are reports of snow and ice on the A399 at Blackmoor Gate.

It is currently showing at Bratton Down on the A399 and drivers are being urged to allow extra journey time.

Gritters are out treating the roads but drivers are urged to take care and slow down.

