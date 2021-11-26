Small Business Saturday is coming to North Devon

Last year, more than 100 businesses took up the Chamber’s offer of a fully-funded membership. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A campaign that celebrates small businesses for the important role they play within communities is coming to North Devon - and North Devon Council is getting behind it.

Small Business Saturday, now in its ninth year in the UK, will return on December 4, 2021 following its record-breaking success last year, which saw an estimated £1.1 billion spent with small businesses across the UK on the day. The council - which is also behind the Live Love Local campaign that celebrates and supports North Devon's independent businesses - is calling on the community to back the district's entrepreneurs and help them to succeed during these difficult times.

Small Business Saturday, now in its ninth year in the UK, will return on December 4, 2021 - Credit: NDC

Small Business Saturday UK is grassroots, not-for-profit campaign that encourages consumers to shop locally and support businesses in their communities, with the ambition of creating an impact in one day that lasts all year. These aims echo those of the council's Live Love Local campaign, which was launched during the pandemic to support local business to reopen and operate safely, and encourage residents to spend their money locally to help North Devon's economy recover.

Lead Member for Economic Development and Regeneration at North Devon Council, councillor Malcolm Prowse said: "With around 4,000 businesses in North Devon, small businesses are the heart and soul of our communities and local high streets. It is only by supporting our local independent businesses that we can also help our local high streets, village shops and tourist industry to thrive."

North Devon Council ward member for Barnstaple and Pilton, councillor Ian Roome said: "As a result of the pandemic, more people are now working from home rather than commuting to work so footfall is down - but there remains a need to continue supporting North Devon's local businesses, as our residents did so heartwarmingly during the lockdowns. Let's all get behind Small Business Saturday to celebrate the contribution smaller businesses make to our economy and life in North Devon."

To take part in Small Business Saturday, small business owners can register and advertise their businesses for free on the Small Business Saturday UK website. The campaign has made marketing packs available and encourages participating businesses to tag them (@smallbizsatuk) in social media posts relating to Small Business Saturday.

Customers of small businesses can use the campaign website to locate participating businesses and are encouraged to share photos of themselves and their purchases related to Small Business Saturday using #SmallBizSatUK.

More information about the Live Love Local campaign can be found on the Live Love Local pages of council's website. Residents and businesses can subscribe to receive Live Love Local bulletins through the council's email updates service.