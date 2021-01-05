Super slimmer Sammi loses a third of her body weight

Published: 1:00 PM January 5, 2021

A Landkey woman has lost a third of her body weight after getting fed up with customers in the shop where works asking ‘when is it due?’ because they thought she was pregnant.

That was the final straw for Sammi Lynn who achieved her target weight of nine stone in early December at the Swimbridge Slimming World group.

After losing three stone by following Slimming World online, she felt she needed the extra layer of support a group offers to get the final 2.5 stone off.

Sammi said: “It was easy in the beginning, but I got to the point where I really needed the help and guidance of a real-life consultant and the other members of a group.

Sammi Lynn has dropped three dress sizes since joining Slimming World - Credit: Contributed

“I can’t tell you how much it helped and I couldn’t have done it without the support of everyone there.”

Sammi said she loves that she can still eat whatever she wants to and never feels hungry. Her favourite Slimming World recipe is Diet Fanta chicken which she says tastes just like it’s come from a Chinese restaurant.

She said the biggest challenge for her was getting through lockdown and resisting cravings for unhealthy food. But she was determined to stick to the plan and carried on attending the virtual groups which were run on Zoom.

Sammi said the main advantage of losing weight is how much fitter she is: “Our favourite walk as a family is from Lynton to Lynmouth and back but my husband always had to push the buggy with our son Lucas in and I was always so out of breath I couldn’t speak so we spent most of the time in silence.

“Now I push the buggy and can talk the whole way around - I’m not sure if my husband is happy about that or not!”

Her health has also improved. She suffers with asthma but hardly ever has to take her inhaler these days and she no longer gets aches and pain in her knees, hips and back. She’s also dropped an impressive three dress sizes from a 16 to a 10/12.

