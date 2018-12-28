Slimming World consultant Debby Norris was at the organisation’s annual awards ceremony, which was hosted by the TV personality and presenter at Birmingham’s International Convention Centre.

Debby, who runs a group at Sticklepath Primary School every Tuesday, said meeting Rylan was a wonderful way to round off a successful year.

She said: “I couldn’t be prouder of my members, not only have they lost fantastic amounts of weight throughout 2018 – with many of them hitting their target weights – they’ve also improved their health, boosted their confidence and are heading into 2019 with new healthy habits that will stay with them for life.

“Watching people change before my eyes and start being able to do things that they didn’t think possible before losing weight absolutely amazes me.

“Every week I feel privileged to play even a small part in supporting people towards these achievements and to celebrate with them, so I felt especially honoured to represent my members at the Slimming World Awards. Rylan was blown away by the difference Slimming World makes to people’s lives too.”

Rylan, who shot to fame after appearing on hit show The X-Factor, has also made appearances on This Morning and Big Brother’s Little Brother.

He said: “I met so many people who had lost incredible amounts of weight and made a huge difference to their lives.

“While the stories I heard were obviously very personal, the one thing they all had in common was how much support they received from their ‘Slimming World family’ and how so many of them were achieving their dreams.

“Every one of them spoke passionately about how they couldn’t have made those changes to eat more healthily and become more active without the support of their Consultant and group every week, so people like Debby are clearly worth their weight in gold.”

For more information on the Sticklepath group, call Debby on 01271 860373, or visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk to find your nearest group.