Super slimmer Sam sheds four stones for Christmas

Published: 7:00 AM December 24, 2020

Sam Morgan-Russell from Lynton has lost more than four stone in 17 weeks thanks to his Slimming World group at Roundswell in Barnstaple - Credit: Contributed

A super slimmer from Lynton has lost an incredible four stone and three pounds in just 17 weeks and achieved all his weight loss dreams just in time for Christmas.

Since joining his Slimming World group at Roundswell in August, Sam Morgan-Russell has gone from 18st 7lbs to 14st 4lbs, proving that Slimming World works for men as well as women.

Sam said he initially thought that slimming clubs were aimed at women and assumed the focus would be on ‘diet’ food.

But he said he decided to give it a try after looking at himself in the mirror and thinking ‘what am I doing to myself?’

He said: “I wanted to set an example to my two young boys. How was I supposed to tell them to eat healthily when I wasn’t?”

Sam was pleasantly surprised to find the support provided by the group was practical and encouraging. He also enjoyed following the Slimming World’s Food Optimising eating plan, which the company says is based on the science of satiety and energy density.

It enabled him to enjoy generous portions of healthy food such as lean meat, pasta, rice, eggs, potatoes, fruit and veg, to satisfy his appetite, so he didn’t have to go hungry.

He said: “I love all the different recipes out there. There’s so much variety. I’ve never eaten so much fruit and veg. It really opened my eyes to what I could do with food that I never thought I could do. My favourite meal is either port enchiladas with eggy wraps or chicken and broccoli risotto.”

“It was nerve-wracking walking through those doors for the first time but everyone was so supportive. People get this idea (mostly men) that weight loss groups are for women.

“They could not be more wrong. If you want to lose weight, I promise you Slimming World will help. They helped mentally and physically, I’ve made new friends along the way too.”

Slimming World had to switch to a virtual service after announcing it was temporarily suspending its local groups in response to the coronavirus outbreak in November.

But Sam said he had stayed on track and was also able to enjoy a great deal more exercise as he continues his healthy lifestyle.

Clare Mutch who runs the Roundswell Hall Slimming World group says she’s incredibly proud of Sam: “He has done brilliantly and we’re all in awe of his transformation.

“And while so much has changed in the last few months his determination and motivation has remained the same – he’s a real inspiration to the group.”

The Roundswell group is held every Saturday morning on an appointment only basis and is Covid secure. Anyone interested in joining can call or text Clare on 07951 738890.