I lost eight stone and an extreme risk of diabetes

Published: 7:30 AM January 12, 2021

A North Devon woman is celebrating after losing eight stone and warding off the high risk of suffering from type 2 diabetes.

Tracey Rushton joined the Centre Stage Slimming World group with India held in Barnstaple in January 2019 and since then has seen a transformation.

Shortly before, she had attended a meeting on diabetes and discovered she was morbidly obese and at an extremely high risk of developing the condition.

She said: “This was a real turning point for me and I decided something needed to change. In January 2019 I saw an advert for a Slimming World class and joined Centre Stage run by India, and since then I have never looked back.”

“Being overweight impacted on so many aspects of my life, from struggling to find clothes that I liked to fit to not being able to do simple everyday tasks without feeling out of breath.

“I always felt like I was lacking energy, and like I was on a slippery slope to gaining more and more weight – I didn’t really see a way out.”

Slimming World said her story backed up research it had carried out among members that showed people with type 2 diabetes could improve their diabetes control by making healthy lifestyle changes and losing weight following its programme.

The study polled Slimming World members with type 2 diabetes who had been with it for six months or more and lost at least 10 per cent of their body weight - more than half (54 per cent) said they believed they had reversed their condition.

Some 77 per cent saw improvements in their blood glucose management and 60 per cent were able to reduce or stop taking medication.

It is even more important right now, as people with diabetes are thought to face significantly higher risks after contracting coronavirus.

Tracey is also more active now: “I knew that I also wanted to add some exercise into my new healthy regime, so at the same time as joining SW I joined a gym (TM Fitness).

“I knew that exercising would support my weight loss. I have gone from having pains in my joints and becoming breathless just from a short walk, to someone who exercises for at least an hour every single day, and enjoying it. All this is thanks to my weight loss.”

India Harris who runs the Centre Stage Slimming World group on a Monday, added: “Looking after ourselves and our health is more important than ever right now, and the changes Tracey has told us about are incredible.

“I hope her success will inspire other people in Barnstaple who’d like to lose weight, improve their health and form new lifestyle habits to take action.”

For more information visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk or contact India Harris on 07912 550901.