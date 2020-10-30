The company with branches in Barnstaple, Bideford, South Molton and Braunton plus Taunton are the only North Devon firm to win this prestigious accolade.

The Legal 500 is the leading guide to law firms and solicitors in the UK. Inclusion in the guide is based on analysis of thousands of interviews carried out by independent legal researchers.

Every firm of solicitors that is ranked in the UK Legal 500 is ‘recommended’ and two of Slee Blackwell’s departments have been identified in the latest edition - personal injury and clinical negligence.

The personal injury team is recognised for its niche expertise in the Animals Act, historic abuse and stress at work cases. Lawyers James McNally, Elizabeth Duncan and Rachel Thain are singled out for praise.

Oliver Thorne, who heads up the clinical negligence unit, is featured for his handling of high-value claims, including birth injuries, spinal injuries and acquired brain injuries.

Various Slee Blackwell cases from the past year highlighted in the guide include a woman whose right earlobe was bitten off by a dog and could not be reattached and a case involving the tragic death of baby.

Another was on behalf of a woman who suffered serious sexual abuse at the hands of her grandmother’s partner and a client who suffered a loss of sight during routine laser eye surgery.

Slee Blackwell’s managing partner Nick Arthur said: “It’s a tremendous achievement for Slee Blackwell and I would like to applaud all our hardworking and dedicated lawyers who made this possible.

“They have done spectacularly well.”