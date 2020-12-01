Man reported to court after six-car collision near Barnstaple

Published: 10:42 AM December 1, 2020 Updated: 9:20 AM December 15, 2020

A man has been reported to court for driving without due care and attention following a six-car collision near Barnstaple.

Police were called to the collision on the A39 near Lake Roundabout at 8.15am, and paramedics also attended the scene.

While there were no reported injuries, police confirmed a man in his 20s has been reported to court for driving without due care and attention.

A statement from Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed recovery of the vehicles was being arranged.

There have been long delays as a result of the incident, particularly on the A39 from Bideford to Barnstaple, the A3125 and the A361.