Police were called to the collision on the A39 near Lake Roundabout at 8.15am, and paramedics also attended the scene.

While there were no reported injuries, police confirmed a man in his 20s has been reported to court for driving without due care and attention.

A statement from Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed recovery of the vehicles was being arranged.

There have been long delays as a result of the incident, particularly on the A39 from Bideford to Barnstaple, the A3125 and the A361.