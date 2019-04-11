Sir Vince will be attending a special event for North Devon Liberal Democrats at the Wrey Arms in Barnstaple on Saturday, ahead of next month’s local elections.

He is expected to address Lib Dem candidates, supporters and members as the party looks to reclaim control of North Devon Council.

Sir Vince said: “Liberal Democrats right across the country are fighting a positive campaign to build on our track record of listening, working hard and getting things done for local people.

“We expect to make gains both against the Conservatives, who have cut services nationally and locally, and from Labour, many of whose voters feel completely let down by Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership.”

Sir Vince will be standing down as the leader of the Liberal Democrats in May, but will continue to serve as an MP.

The Liberal Democrats are fielding 37 candidates in North Devon for the upcoming district council elections on Thursday, May 2.

The Conservatives and The Green Party are both putting up 32 candidates respectively, while Labour is fielding 24.

UKIP has five this time around and 11 independent or non-aligned candidates are also standing.

