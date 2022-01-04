News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Singer Yazzy's thumbs up for children's Christmas song

Tim Herbert

Published: 12:00 AM January 4, 2022
Updated: 10:53 AM January 4, 2022
Yazzy with winners Bronte (Y5) and Lily (Y4)

Yazzy with winners Bronte (Y5) and Lily (Y4)

After the last two years of Covid restrictions, Horwood and Newton Tracey Primary School celebrated the Christmas break with the relaunch of their cross class "family groups" and have inter-house competitions.   

As part of this welcome return to some semblance of normality for our young people, the family groups sang and performed a Christmas song which was judged by no less than local North Devon celebrity "Yazzy".   

Yazzy awarded "Dart" family group the winning certificate for their rendition of "All I want for Christmas is you!".   

She then sang beautifully to the school and showed us that anyone can follow their dreams! Bronte (Y5) and Lily (Y4) (pupils at the school who also have singing lessons with Yazzy) thanked her for coming. 

Yazzy is a singer-songwriter from North Devon, who was given her breakthrough in music by Michael Eavis, founder of the world famous Glastonbury Festival. 

Horwood and Newton Tracey Primary School relaunch family groups

Horwood and Newton Tracey Primary School relaunch family groups


