The North Devon Gazette is pleased to announce it is working together with inspirational Falklands War hero Simon Weston CBE on a special event in Barnstaple this May.

The ‘My Life, My Story in My Words’ dinner event will be hosted at the Barnstaple Hotel on Wednesday, May 11.

Guests can look forward to enjoying a three-course silver service meal in the company of one of the country’s most inspirational people talking about his life and career with close friend, the BBC’s David Fitzgerald.

Simon has visited Devon many times with family and for official engagements and has much affection for the area - Credit: Jason Dimmock

This year marks 40 years since the outbreak of the Falklands War, Simon will take dinner guests through the war’s key moments, comradery, hardships and the remarkable tales of sacrifice and heroism, accompanied by archive footage.

Gazette editor Joseph Bulmer caught up with Simon, currently filming with ITV on the Falkland Islands, over the phone earlier this week to talk about the event and his feelings on the 40th anniversary of the war.

“I’m very proud of what was achieved in the Falklands, but sadly I was injured just four days before the end of the conflict. I joined the army so I can’t really complain about anything,” said Simon

“If I had not been injured, I may never have met my wife or become a father to our amazing children. Nor would I have met so many wonderful people or had the career I have. Let’s just say my thoughts on my injuries are bittersweet.

“It’s never about what happens to you, it’s what you are prepared to do about it. I feel very fortunate to have got to 60, I have recently had to say goodbye to a number of friends and comrades. That will always be incredibly sad as they were amazing people.

He added: “We went through something very special together, I can’t help but wonder why I’m still here and they are not. It’s a great incentive to live better, give yourself a chance to live a longer and happier life. Time is always running out.”

Simon has visited Devon many times with family and for official engagements and has much affection for the area and is looking forward to working with his close friend BBC Radio DJ, David Fitzgerald.

“I love Devon, it’s a fantastic county and under different circumstances I would love to live there. I’m really looking forward to the dinner and Q&A. It will be honest, amusing and hopefully a little bit poignant as well. It’s so important to remember to laugh, laugh lots, don’t forget to have fun and enjoy the little things.”

Proceeds from the event will go to aid those in the Ukraine and the Veterans Charity.

Tickets cost £50 each, to book call Sue Spear on 01271 344303.