Simon Smith: Should home buyers opt for a survey?

To paraphrase the great playwright William Shakespeare, to survey or not survey - that (often) is the question?

Of course, for home buyers who are relying on mortgage finance for the purchase of their home or investment property, there is no question to be asked.

The mortgage lender - whether bank or building society - will insist upon a survey being carried out to confirm that the property is suitable security for the loan and, more importantly from the lenders' point of view, that if they have to foreclose on the loan, that they stand a reasonable chance of being able to get their money back!

The fact that, although the buyer is paying for the survey, it is really there to protect the lender can be seen from the type of valuation offered, the most basic being a ‘mortgage valuation’ which is there solely to tell the bank that the property is a safe bet.

If, as a buyer, you’d like a little more information, you’ll be asked to upgrade to a homebuyers report, which will look in greater depth at the nuts and bolts of the property, and if serious structural issues are suspected, then that rarest of beasts, the full building survey, will be recommended.

The reason why this column began by asking whether or not a survey was a wise way to spend money is that, here in North Devon, we have a far higher percentage of cash buyers than do most other parts of the country.

Although the types of buyers coming here has changed over the last few years, and even more so following the pandemic, the majority of those moving into the area are still the older buyers moving from other parts of the country and generally selling their existing properties and buying mortgage free here in North Devon.

This used to be the case even more so when the North Devon property prices lagged behind most of the rest of the country, but even though North Devon property prices have gone through the (thatched) roof in recent years, we still see this trend continuing.

It is these buyers who have the discretion to decide whether or not to employ a surveyor.

I should just say at this juncture, in the cause of full disclosure and transparency, that my own company no longer offer surveys so I can perform the duty of an impartial commentator!

One aspect of surveys that should not be overlooked is that, as well as being read, surveys need to be interpreted, because they are written in a particular way, the aim of which is to protect the surveyor against being sued in the future for failing to mention any issue that could possibly arise.

A good example of this is a central heating boiler where a surveyor might state that ‘although the boiler was working at the time of the inspection, it could fail at any time’ - cue panicked calls from buyers expecting the boiler to explode at any moment when, in reality, the surveyor is just covering himself against the possibility.

If one takes a considered view, anything could be working today and not tomorrow, from your heart to the global banking system. I’m waiting to see the survey report that cautions the buyers that the house could be struck by a meteorite.

So, should you find yourself in the joyous position of being a cash buyer when the property of your dreams comes along, should you opt for the survey or keep the money aside to finance the house-warming party?

Conventional wisdom dictates that a survey is a wise investment and, provided the limitations of a surveyor's report are understood and if one thinks of it as a form of insurance, then it is money well spent – not least because you can sue the surveyor if your house gets hit by a meteorite.