Silence from Torridge and North Devon MPs over 'Partygate'

The Liberal Democrat Party in North Devon, and nationally, is calling Conservative MPs to ‘sack’ Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak after it was revealed this week the pair have been fined by the Metropolitan Police for breaching lockdown restrictions by attending parties.

The prime minister, his wife and the chancellor all received fixed penalty notices for attending a birthday gathering for the PM in No 10.

Since the fine became public all three figures have apologised for their actions but opposition parties are calling for a vote of no confidence in the PM.

The Gazette has contacted Torridge and West Devon MP Sir Geoffrey Cox and North Devon MP Selaine Saxby for comment, on multiple occasions, but neither have responded.

The Gazette asked both MPs:

-Do you accept that the leader of the Conservative Party broke the law while partying during lockdown?

-Do you think that sort of behaviour is acceptable in high office?

-Will you continue to support Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak?

-What would you say to your constituents, many of whom struggled tremendously during the Covid lockdowns?

-Why didn't the rules apply to Downing Street?

----------------------------------------------

Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for North Devon, Helen Walker said: “The Tory MP for our area cannot hide behind lame excuses any longer. It is time for crawl out from under Boris Johnson's thumb, to sack him. No more ifs or buts, no more central party advice, just decisive action in the interest of North Devon.

“Whilst people from Barnstaple to Braunton and South Molton to Ilfracombe made heart-breaking sacrifices during lockdowns, Boris Johnson and his team were partying in Downing Street.

“We all have painful memories of that lockdown, from not being able to see dying relatives, to being separated for months on end from our friends and family.

“Anything short of calling for resignation is a sign of support, and a vote for her career over her constituents. It is what we have come to expect, but not something we will continue to stand for.”

Leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey said: “The country cannot have criminals and liars leading our Government, especially at a time of national and international crisis.

“Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak took the country’s sacrifices for granted, while they broke the law to party in Downing Street. They are not fit to hold office. If they had a shred of decency, they would resign.

“Parliament should be recalled immediately so that MPs can hold a vote of no confidence. Conservative MPs must do their patriotic duty and kick these criminals out of Government once and for all.”