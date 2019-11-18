Star Trekkers ready to set out on the Exmoor charity night walk. Picture: Stephen Hancock Star Trekkers ready to set out on the Exmoor charity night walk. Picture: Stephen Hancock

The annual night walk competition organised by both Ilfracombe Rotary clubs welcomes teams of four to six walkers for an eight or 16 mile charity trek.

In its 27 year history the event has raised more than £900,000 for Children's Hospice South West, North Devon Hospice and local good causes.

The course is a closely guarded secret until much nearer the time, but safety is paramount with marshals and checkpoints plus first aid cover and full search and rescue cover too.

Base camp offers hot and cold drinks as well as hot food through the night and in the morning for returning walkers.

Teams can choose to complete the full 16 mile trek or the eight mile half trek, starting and finishing at base camp.

The event is open to everyone from businesses to groups of friends and is an evening of camaraderie.

You can register online at www.rotary-startrek.org.uk .