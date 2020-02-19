The ladies-only moonlit walk in aid of North Devon Hospice, taking place on Saturday, May 2, has already seen 650 sign-up since it launched on New Year's Day.

This is the last chance for local women to register for the early-bird price of just £15, before it closes on February 29. All proceeds will help local people who are facing the end of their life, or the loss of a loved one.

Nightwalk has a 'hero' theme this year, which reflects the importance of the event to those who benefit, explained North Devon Hospice's Ali Hunt.

She said: "Those taking part in Nightwalk are helping to make a massive difference to the lives of local people going through really tough times. Every woman who signs up will truly be a hero, because their support will enable a vast amount of care to be provided right here in North Devon."

Keely Dempsey, head of care at the hospice, said the number of people who rely on the care provided by the charity is constantly increasing.

She added: "Every year there are more and more people who need the support of the hospice. But these people rely on the heroes of the local community to raise funds and make it all possible.

"Those cared for by North Devon Hospice are facing the end of their life or facing the loss of a loved one. It is an incredibly difficult time, but your support can make sure that they don't go through it alone.

"So be a hero and join us for Nightwalk 2020. Let's make a difference together."

This year, the event is open to girls aged 11 and over, to expand the number of people who can support the cause.

Ali added: "The hospice cares for many young people who are facing the loss of a loved one, so it's only right that their fellow youngsters are able to show their support too.

"There's a family I can think of who we are currently supporting, after the loss of their mum at a young age. Those children are being supported through their bereavement by our counselling team, but they rely on local heroes to raise funds through events like Nightwalk to make that possible."

Nightwalk offers routes of three, seven or 11 miles, with start points at Barnstaple, Instow, Bideford and Torrington.

Sign up before 29th February for just £15 at www.nightwalk.co.uk .