The ladies-only moonlit walk is adopting a 1980s theme in recognition of when the hospice first started providing care to local people back in 1984.

Taking place on Saturday, May 18, this year’s Nightwalk, with Slee Blackwell as headline sponsor, is set to be extra ‘rad’ and ‘way out’.

Ali Hunt from the hospice’s fundraising team said: “We’ll be taking you ‘back to the future’ with 80s-tastic fun and entertainment throughout the event.

“It’s a great way to have a fun night out, while honouring the year we began caring for local patients and families.

“But while the event has a retro feel, Nightwalk is also about looking forward, because we’re asking ladies to help us raise £100,000 so that we can provide care to our patients at night in the year ahead.”

Among the 1984-themed fun will be neon face-painters, top 80s tunes courtesy of Hopps and Chappell and even a drinks station with the favourite 80s party beverage, Babycham!

Ladies are encouraged to register now and take advantage of the early bird offer.

“As anyone who has taken part will know, Nightwalk is a very special occasion,” added Ali. “It’s an inspiring and completely unique sight to be part of an army of more than 1,000 local women, all stepping out for a cause close to their hearts. The reason Nightwalk continues to be so popular after 12 years is that it’s an unforgettable experience, but this year is set to top everything that’s gone before, because we are so excited by our 1984 theme.”

Back in 1984, North Devon Hospice started caring for local people facing a life-limiting illness, thanks to the appointment of their very first nurse.

Today, the charity cares for more than 2,000 people every year, providing support around the clock at home and at the hospice.

Ali concluded: “The need for our hospice care increases every year, as local people rely on us for support during the toughest of times.

“But it costs more than £5million every year to provide this care, and that’s only possible thanks to events like Nightwalk, which is our single biggest fundraiser of the year.

“We’re grateful to our sponsors Slee Blackwell, TDK, Kingsley School, Affinity Devon, Thomas Westcott, holidaycottages.co.uk and Banbury’s who are helping to make this the best Nightwalk yet. So sign up today and join us to party like it’s 1984!”

Nightwalk offers routes of three, seven or 11 miles, with start points at Barnstaple, Instow, Bideford and Torrington. Sign up now at www.nightwalk.co.uk .