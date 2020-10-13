People across North Devon are invited to support their local NHS by raising money in a purple-related way from Monday, October 19 until October 25.

Individuals, families, schools, groups and businesses can get involved and encourage friends or colleagues to wear purple for a day, light up their houses or workplaces in purple, dye their hair or wear purple wigs.

Normally held in July, this year the event was postponed due to Covid-19 and is not featuring the usual purple cake bake sales or hands on events.

But people can still get creative at home, work or school and download Purple Week materials from www.overandabove.org.uk/toolkit.

Every penny raised will help the charity to keep the doors of the Cancer and Wellbeing Fern Centre open, as it continues to support cancer patients and their families.

Josh Allan at Over and Above said: “We want to see all of North Devon in purple!

“This is a great way to raise spirits by doing something fun and meaningful with your friends, family or colleagues.

“Not everyone is aware, but we need to keep raise money to cover the ongoing running costs for the Cancer and Wellbeing Fern Centre. Whilst only recently opened, it’s already making a huge difference to the lives of patients fighting cancer as well as their families or carers.”

For more details and to get involved please visit www.overandabove.org.uk or email Josh at josh.allan@nhs.net or by phoning 01271 311772.