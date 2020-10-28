The container was one of 11 40-foot-long containers lost from a cargo ship in the Bristol Channel on Tuesday, October 20.

It was the second to wash up along the North Devon coast. A container filled with sanitary products and nappies washed up at Bucks Mills on Monday, prompting a recovery operation.

Others have washed up in Wales, and some are believed to have sunk, as not all have been found during coordinated searches by HM Coastguard.

The container that washed up in Lynmouth had broken open, with some insulation foam from the container washing up on the shoreline.

Authorities including Devon and Cornwall Police were notified, and specialist marine operations company Keynvor Morlift was contracted to recover the container, with help from volunteers.

Members of the public who spot any of the missing containers are asked to report to Falmouth Coastguard.

North Devon Council’s lead member for the environment, Councillor Netti Pearson, said: “It is a real concern when spills occur in our waters so we are pleased that this container has been successfully recovered from Lynmouth beach.

“We would like to ask our residents to assist us by being vigilant when near the local coastline.

“If another container - or its contents - is spotted on a North Devon beach, please contact authorities as soon as possible so that arrangements can be put in place for its safe retrieval.”

To report a sighting of a missing container, contact Falmouth Coastguard Operations Centre on 01326 317575 or by emailing CGOC.Falmouth@mcga.gov.uk