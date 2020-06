A fire engine from Braunton was called to Pynes Lane in Bideford after numerous calls reporting the blaze in the garden of a property just before midnight.

The shed was well alight when crews arrived, and they were able to tackle it using breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet and a covering jet.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was ‘100 per cent damaged’ by the fire, with the nearby fence sustaining 50 per cent damage.

The cause of the fire was accidental.