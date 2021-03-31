Shebbear College pupil Mitzi releases her debut single ‘Trivial’

Published: 1:27 PM March 31, 2021

16-year-old Mitzi Irish, a Year 11 pupil at Shebbear College in North Devon, has had a very exciting week as she released her debut single, 'Trivial', on Saturday, available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and iTunes – an incredible achievement for this gifted young musician.

Mitzi, who describes her music as ‘somewhere between acoustic and pop’, wrote Trivial over Zoom during lockdown with London-based producer and writer Andy Gilbert, who she has been working with over the last six months, along with her manager, Haydn Williams.

“Writing Trivial was a really strange but wonderful experience.” said Mitzi. “It was the second song on which Andy and I worked and we completed it really quickly. I had a voice memo on my phone of the hook, which I’d written months prior, and I sent it over to him along with a playlist of songs I wanted the production to sound like.

“When we went on Zoom a few days later to write the rest, he’d already constructed essentially the entire instrumental. We finished the song that afternoon, and then I recorded all my vocals from home and sent them up to London!”

Talented Mitzi, who plays the guitar and piano as well as singing and song writing, has been passionate about music for as long as she can remember.

You may also want to watch:

She wrote her first song at just nine years old and performed at her first public gig when she was thirteen. However, she says it wasn't a talent she had as a young child: “My family maintain that I was (and this is a direct quote) ‘frankly appalling’ until the age of about seven!”

Mitzi is currently studying for her GCSEs at Shebbear and juggles her school work and music.

Head at Shebbear College, Caroline Kirby, said: “I am absolutely delighted for Mitzi as I know she has put a lot of hard work, passion and dedication into this and it's paid off. To have released a single at the age of 16 is just fantastic and she should be very proud of her accomplishment - she certainly has a very bright future ahead of her.”

You can listen to and stream Trivia via the following link (or ask Alexa!): https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/mitziirish/trivial.