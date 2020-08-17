The college said the ‘vast majority’ of pupils had secured places at their first choice of university.

In total, 49.5 per cent of all A-level grades were an A or A*, and 77 per cent were A* to B.

Among the top performers was deputy head girl Elizabeth Flaherty from Holsworthy, who will go on to study theology and religion at University of Oxford’s Mansfield College after getting four A* grades in English, chemistry, maths and physics.

She said: “It’s been kind of stressful because you don’t really know what’s going to happen, with everything going on.

“I didn’t expect to get these results at all – so I’m really happy!”

Across the board, Shebbear students will go on to pursue a wide range of subjects at degree level, including aeronautical engineering, economics, business studies, as well as music and drama.

Shebbear College head Carline Kirby said: “I am absolutely delighted with this year’s academic results and incredibly proud of all the upper sixth pupils, who have shown such positivity and resilience in an uncertain and difficult year, that was entirely unexpected at the end of their Shebbear journey.

“Their A-level achievements this year are outstanding and I am so pleased that so many of our pupils have secured places at their first choice of university.”