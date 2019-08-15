Shebbear College pupils with their A-level results. Picture: Shebbear College. Shebbear College pupils with their A-level results. Picture: Shebbear College.

The college posted record results in English literature, philosophy and ethics and psychology, and five of eight art students celebrated A* grades.

The college said most of the class of 2019 had secured their preferred universities in cities including Milan, Cardiff, Loughborough, Exeter, Newcastle and Bristol.

Headmaster Simon Weale said: "Shebbear has an excellent sixth form which gives individual attention to every student so that they can fulfil their potential.

"I am so pleased that these students were able to settle in so well and achieve so much.

"We are immensely proud of all of our Upper Sixth leavers. They leave us as confident, hard-working young people who are mindful of others.

"I am sure they will be successful in whatever they go on to do."