Labour MP Dr Whitehead will be attending the first event campaigning for a Carbon Neutral Torridge (2030) on Saturday, March 23.

And Appledore Shipyard will be on the agenda, as those attending believe the site should be used to manufacture renewable energy components.

Bideford town councillor Ruth Craigie has brought together unions, the Socialist Environment and Resource Association and local environment groups for the event, to look at securing renewable energy jobs to safeguard work at Appledore.

The public meeting running from 11am to 1.30pm and will be held at the Pollyfield Centre in East-the-Water.

The idea is to bring together people interested in ensuring that Torridge does its part of reach the national goal of being Carbon Neutral by 2030.

Cllr Cragie said: “I am delighted that I can welcome Dr Alan Whitehead, the labour party spokesperson on Energy and Climate Change to this event.

“Many of those losing their jobs with the closure of Appledore Shipyard live in East-the-Water and we must make sure that there is alternative work for them to do.

“One possibility is for the Appledore site to be used to manufacture marine renewable energy components, and this is what we are hoping to explore over a series of pubic events organised by Unite Community.”

Also speaking at the event is Bideford town councillor Joe Day, GMB’s Jake McClean (GMB) and Fremingon parish councillor Ian Crawford.

Cllr Day will talk about the opportunities for local community owned renewable energy projects, Mr McClean will speaking about scope for using Appledore Shipyard site for marine energy manufacturing and Cllr Crawford will be explaining the role that SERA plays in developing policy to improve our environment.