The masterplan for the Seven Brethren site. Picture: LHC Design

North Devon Council (NDC) is inviting residents and businesses to go along to North Devon Leisure Centre on Thursday, July 11 from noon to 6pm to comment on its proposals for the leisure centre site.

With the project to provide a new swimming pool and leisure facilities at Tarka Tennis Centre well underway, the council is moving forward with plans to redevelop the site.

The plan proposes up to 245 units of accommodation, including apartments and town houses, on the site of the current centre and existing long-stay car park, which will be moved.

The council says there will be a mix of retirement properties and family homes, with 30 per cent for affordable housing.

Last year the council was awarded a £2.2m grant from the government Land Release Fund (LRF), which will pay for flood mitigation work and contribute to highway improvements.

Work on the new leisure centre itself is now underway and will see a new swimming pool, sports hall and exercise studios next to Tarka Tennis Centre.

At the consultation on July 11, architects from Exeter-based LHC Design and the council's regeneration team will be on hand to explain the designs and answer any questions.

Council leader, Councillor David Worden, said: "We were very fortunate last year to be awarded over £2m from the LRF and this provides us with an exciting opportunity.

"We want the communities of Barnstaple and North Devon as a whole to be part of this development and I would encourage as many of you as possible to get involved with the consultation.

"The work we've done so far has identified a lack of housing options in the town centre and relocating the leisure centre provides the opportunity to regenerate a prime riverside location.

"We want to make the best use of this site with a high quality development and designs that will enhance the riverside and reflect the character of Taw Vale.

"The need for affordable housing is as pressing as ever and securing this site for housing will help meet the needs of our community.

"It's a big project and we've been working with partners, including Devon County Council and the Environment Agency, to make sure we get the infrastructure right for the town. Please come along on the 11th to look at the plans or have your say online."

Following the consultation, the council will revise its plans based on community feedback before putting in a planning application. The plans will be available on the council's website, with the opportunity to comment from Friday, July 12 until July 26, at www.northdevon.gov.uk/consultation.