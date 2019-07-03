North Devon Council (NDC) is inviting residents and businesses to go along to North Devon Leisure Centre on Thursday, July 11 from noon to 6pm to comment on its proposals for the leisure centre site. With the project to provide a new swimming pool and leisure facilities at Tarka Tennis Centre well underway, the council is moving forward with plans to redevelop the site. The plan proposes up to 245 units of accommodation, including apartments and town houses, on the site of the current centre and existing long-stay car park, which will be moved. The council says there will be a mix of retirement properties and family homes, with 30 per cent for affordable housing. Last year the council was awarded a £2.2m grant from the government Land Release Fund (LRF), which will pay for flood mitigation work and contribute to highway improvements. Work on the new leisure centre itself is now underway and will see a new swimming pool, sports hall and exercise studios next to Tarka Tennis Centre. At the consultation on July 11, architects from Exeter-based LHC Design and the council's regeneration team will be on hand to explain the designs and answer any questions. Council leader, Councillor David Worden, said: