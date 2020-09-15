Folk singer songwriter Seth Lakeman performing at The Big Sheep as part of an outdoor gig hosted with The Palladium Club. Picture: Simon Ellery Folk singer songwriter Seth Lakeman performing at The Big Sheep as part of an outdoor gig hosted with The Palladium Club. Picture: Simon Ellery

It was the latest in the ‘Baa-lladium’ calendar after the Bideford attraction teamed up with The Palladium Club to bring a host of local and national big names its outdoor shows.

Each event is socially distanced, with more than 70 circles marked out on the grass to enable up to six people to enjoy the music.

Recent big names have included Gareth Gates and East 17, with fiddle playing international folk star Seth topping the bill on Saturday.

He was joined by Wille and the Bandits plus Sam Green and the Midnight Heist as well as teenage Braunton band Idol Giants, who are already making waves.

Idol Giants from Braunton Academy, playing live at The Big Sheep, Bideford, for one of the outdoor Baa-lladium sessions in support of Seth Lakeman. Picture: Simon Ellery

Rick Turner, director of the flock, said: “We are loving being able to bring the magic of live music to North Devon in a Covid safe way, attracting some of the musical talent which has not been able to perform all year.

“Working with the Palladium Club is also a huge bonus, they bring their knowledge of running live events, know all the bands and were able to attract top musicians like Seth Lakeman to come and play on our new stage.

“Four hours of music is almost like a mini festival each weekend.”

This Saturday, September 19, the Ball-lladium presents Mad Dog Mcrea, The Skimmity Hitchers, The Sweetchunks Band and

Idol Giants from Braunton Academy, playing live at The Big Sheep, Bideford, for one of the outdoor Baa-lladium sessions in support of Seth Lakeman. Picture: Simon Ellery

JollyRoger.

For information and tickets visit https://thebigsheep.co.uk/events .

Enjoying a outdoor socially distanced gig at The Big Sheep in Bideford, hosted in association with The Palladium Club. Picture: Simon Ellery

Enjoying a outdoor socially distanced gig at The Big Sheep in Bideford, hosted in association with The Palladium Club. Picture: Simon Ellery

Enjoying a outdoor socially distanced gig at The Big Sheep in Bideford, hosted in association with The Palladium Club. Picture: Simon Ellery

Sam Green and the Midnight Heist playing live at The Big Sheep. Picture: Simon Ellery

Sam Green and the Midnight Heist playing live at The Big Sheep. Picture: Simon Ellery

Wille & the Bandits performing at The Big Sheep. Picture: Simon Ellery