Folk star Seth Lakeman was joined by top local musicians at the weekend as The Big Sheep continued its series of outdoor music sessions.
It was the latest in the ‘Baa-lladium’ calendar after the Bideford attraction teamed up with The Palladium Club to bring a host of local and national big names its outdoor shows.
Each event is socially distanced, with more than 70 circles marked out on the grass to enable up to six people to enjoy the music.
Recent big names have included Gareth Gates and East 17, with fiddle playing international folk star Seth topping the bill on Saturday.
He was joined by Wille and the Bandits plus Sam Green and the Midnight Heist as well as teenage Braunton band Idol Giants, who are already making waves.
Rick Turner, director of the flock, said: “We are loving being able to bring the magic of live music to North Devon in a Covid safe way, attracting some of the musical talent which has not been able to perform all year.
“Working with the Palladium Club is also a huge bonus, they bring their knowledge of running live events, know all the bands and were able to attract top musicians like Seth Lakeman to come and play on our new stage.
“Four hours of music is almost like a mini festival each weekend.”
This Saturday, September 19, the Ball-lladium presents Mad Dog Mcrea, The Skimmity Hitchers, The Sweetchunks Band and
JollyRoger.
For information and tickets visit https://thebigsheep.co.uk/events .