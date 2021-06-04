'Serious collision' prompts long road closure in Bideford

Published: 10:37 PM June 4, 2021

A ‘serious collision’ in Bideford this evening has prompted police to close a main road for a number of hours.

Parts of Northam Road are closed after an incident outside Rydon Car Sales near the junction with Kingsley Road.

It is believed the crash was first reported to the police at around 6.35pm.

The North Devon Roads Policing Unit’s Sgt Steve BJ alerted the public via Twitter to expect road closures this evening. He wrote: “Northam Road Bideford: Serious Collision outside Rydon Car Sales.

“Please avoid Bideford Town as there will be road closures for the foreseeable whilst an investigation commences. Thank you for your patience.”

The Gazette has contacted Devon and Cornwall Police for more information, check back for updates.