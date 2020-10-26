Officers were called to Bear Street at around 4.20pm following reports of a ‘serious assault’.

Devon and Cornwall Police said two people have been taken to hospital, and another has been detained at the scene.

Officers remain in the area and the incident has been described as ongoing.

Members of the public are being asked to avoid the area.

Bear Street is closed as a result of the incident, affecting travel. Stagecoach South West said its services were unable to serve Boutport Street, Green Lanes or Bear Street due to the incident.

A tweet from the company said all services would operate via the inner relief road until further notice, with those travelling to Ilfracombe advised to board buses at the station.

More updates as we have them.