Senior Citizens Christmas Party organised by Barnstaple Rotary Club

The Rotary Club of Barnstaple Link will be facilitating a Christmas Party for the area’s senior citizens this December after an enforced one-year break due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

This year Brewer, Harding and Rowe Solicitors are helping the Rotary Club meet some of its increased costs.

The Rotary Club Organiser, Mike Willcox said: “We Invite around 80 Senior Citizens and carers to an afternoon of Christmas fun and entertainment that includes a seasonal tea and traditional carols.

“Some of the Senior Citizens are disabled, some are partially sighted, while others have early onset dementia. The level of social isolation they endure makes this one-off event a very special occasion for them.”

The Rotary Clubs Senior Citizens Christmas Party takes place on December 13 at the Barnstaple Hotel.

Age Concern UK suggest that ‘in a typical week almost 2.6 million people aged 65 and over speak to three or fewer people they know, with over 225,000 often going a week without speaking to anyone at all’. This Senior Citizens Christmas Party is therefore very important to those who attend.

The club secretary Ralph Gordon said: “The Rotary Club of Barnstaple Link are delighted to have received a donation of £100 from Brewer, Harding and Rowe Solicitors this year which will help us meet the increased cost of the party.”

Wendy Johnson, practice manager at Brewer, Harding and Rowe Solicitors said: “As part of our social and community responsibility policy, we do like to support local charities as and when we can and try to impact on our local community in a positive way.

“I’m sure the Senior Citizens Christmas Party will impact positively on all those attending and really make their Christmas a special time.”

The Rotary Club of Barnstaple Link was formed in 1990 and meets on Wednesday evenings at the Barnstaple Hotel, Braunton Rd, Barnstaple, Devon.

The local community is at the heart of Rotary Service and the Rotary Clubs community service projects help people improve their lives.

Rotary is a global network of 1.2 million neighbours, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who unite and take action to create lasting change in communities around the globe.