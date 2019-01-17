Sir Ian McKellen will officially reopen and perform at The Landmark in Ilfracombe on March 25. Sir Ian McKellen will officially reopen and perform at The Landmark in Ilfracombe on March 25.

Selladoor Worldwide officially took over the operation of the Queen’s Theatre in Barnstaple and the Landmark Theatre in Ilfracombe from Parkwood this month and is now looking forward to a variety of shows over the next five months.

Some of the programme in the new mini brochure – available now - has been inherited from Parkwood Leisure but Selladoor is already busy adding its own touches and a lot more is promised in the months to come.

One of the highlights will be Sir Ian McKellen performing his 80th birthday tour show at The Landmark on March 25 – and before that he will officially reopen the building.

Selladoor has also arranged for the Olivier Award-winning comedy Rotterdam to have a three-day run at the Landmark from April 25.

Bill Kenwright's Hitchcock mystery The Lady Vanishes will play for five days at The Queen's Theatre in Barnstaple from April 23-27.

Shows already scheduled for the Queen’s Theatre include Collabro on March 14, the musical theatre group that won Britain’s Got Talent in 2014.

Then on April 23 there will be a five day run in Barnstaple of the Bill Kenwright Hitchcock mystery The Lady Vanishes.

The Gang Show is back in Barnstaple from February 20-23 and other names heading to North Devon include the Dreamboys, Charlie Landsborough, comedian Jason Manford, singer Barbara Dickson, The Fureys, Horrible Histories, The Sooty Show, Paul Merton, Jethro, Reginald D Hunter and Julian Clary.

The 2019-20 Christmas pantomime will be Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Award-winning comedy Rotterdam will be at The Landmark Theatre in Ilfracombe from April 25-27.

Selladoor CEO David Hutchinson told the Gazette it had been a fast turnaround since winning the contract and the company had been working hard to build the new programme and retain existing audiences while attracting new ones.

He said: “Rotterdam is the kind of outside-the-box programming we want and also the standard I want at the Landmark, which is so well-equipped for drama and so under-used.

“There’s that gorgeous spot outside the Landmark and we are looking at what we can hold out there, perhaps something like a ‘Shakespeare in the Park festival.

“We are going to be focussing on the Queen’s in terms of musicals and we are looking for some of the big musicals that we are well known for.”

Mr Hutchinson said more new developments and programme announcements would come in the next month or so.

For more programme details, show and ticket information, go to www.queenstheatre-barnstaple.com or www.landmark-ilfracombe.com or call 01271 316523.