North Devon MP Selaine Saxby

We are all watching in horror at the events unfolding in Ukraine, and the worldwide implications are deeply troubling and will, unfortunately, dominate the national news for many months.

Please be assured, I am being constantly updated and whilst we all watch the news with horror, we are, as MPs, also moving forward with other matters and progressing legislation, and I continue to work hard for North Devon.

The joy of a parliamentary recess, as in mid-February, is getting out and about in lovely North Devon. Having not been to South Molton much due to the pandemic, this week has seen me at three different events, as well as bringing a minister to Chittlehampton.

Paul Scully MP, the Minister for Small Business, kept a longstanding promise to come and have a beer in the Bell Inn, Chittlehampton. Made on the floor of the House of Commons during a hospitality debate, the Minister kept his promise and joined many other local businesses. answering their questions, focusing particularly on how our local economy bounces back post pandemic.

South Molton hosted an excellent event at the Quince Honey Farm. So many local community groups were there and it was great to hear from South Molton in Bloom, who won gold in their first year.

The Men’s Shed is such an important initiative, creating a space and community for gentlemen to “connect, converse and create”, some of their woodwork projects were on display. Also, the YMCA, who run the Community Fridge amongst other initiatives in the town, and the South Molton Methodist Church are now running lots of groups for families and youngsters.

There were lots of health initiatives at the event, alternative and traditional, an alcohol measure to check we knew how much we were drinking, and the fire service, with a handy hand gadget to test your smoke alarm. North Devon communities are great at pulling together and supporting each other, and this event was a real testimony to what is going on in just one of our towns.

Whilst in South Molton. I also visited the site office for Alun Griffiths, the contractors for the improvements to the A361. I met there with Seetec Pluss to hear how they are supporting people back into work, and working alongside the construction industry locally. Alun Griffiths have a lot of work and opportunities coming up over the next few years and it is great to hear they want to employ locally, and I very much hope that this will be a great opportunity for those wanting a career in construction.

Our job vacancies locally in many many sectors are still very high – so there are lots of opportunities and I hope more of those who have not yet gone back to work post-pandemic will look at these new roles.

The next day I was back in South Molton at the anaerobic digestor. The site provides all the gas needs for South Molton, which is great to hear, as it uses chicken guano and maize to produce gas and electricity. It also makes fertiliser as a side product, which goes back to the land growing the maize, making it a truly circular form of local, sustainable, energy production.

The end of the week for South Molton, and all our communities, has certainly been dominated by the weather. Storm Dudley, and particularly Storm Eustice, have caused significant disruption and damage.

Whilst the feared flooding did not materialise, the winds have been challenging and damaging, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank our Councils, the Environment Agency, utilities and emergency services for their advance planning and being there through the storms.