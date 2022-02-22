MPs so often want the same outcome but our visions of how we get there may differ   

The Down Syndrome Bill Bill was presented by North Somerset MP and former Defence Secretary Dr Liam Fox Picture: PA - Credit: PA

There is much that goes on at Westminster that does not make the headlines – and that is so often where the work gets done of delivering real change for our constituents.

Sitting Fridays are a case in point.

The House of Commons does not always sit on a Friday allowing MPs to return to their constituencies but when we do, it is to debate Private Members’ Bills.

These are smaller pieces of legislation, and very focused on specific issues, but often those that are of particular importance to constituents.

This parliament we have successfully passed more Private Members’ Bills than normal and it is a real pleasure to participate on a Friday when we work so much more collaboratively with the opposition parties to deliver change - such as the amends made to Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) prescription charges made at the end of last year as part of the Menopause Revolution Campaign.

Friday, February 4, when I was last in the House for a Friday, two Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) Bills were passed and now progress to the House of Lords.

These were the Animals (Penalty Notices) Bill brought by Romford MP Andrew Rossindell and gives penalty notices for certain offences linked to animals and animal products, followed by Jane Stephenson, MP for Wolverhampton NE, the Glue Traps (Offences) Bill which makes the use of glue traps an offence.

The House of Commons is packed with animal lovers, and while the Parliamentary Private Secretary at DEFRA I was unable to speak, I was sat on the second bench, just behind the Minister, and able to enjoy colleagues’ speeches about their own pets and animals they keep.

We also remembered our fallen colleague Sir David Amess, who did so much for animal rights during his time as an MP, and as the neighbour of Andrew Rossindell, he was widely remembered and tributes paid to him.

The third Bill was the Down Syndrome Bill which is all about making provisions for the needs of those with Down Syndrome.

This Bill was presented by North Somerset MP Dr Liam Fox, who has championed this cause through Westminster to get to this point.

It was a pleasure to have the opportunity to speak in this debate, and reflect on politer politics and cross party working.

My full speech is available on my website (www.selainesaxby.org.uk), as are all of my parliamentary contributions, or you can find them written up in Hansard.

It is hard to believe it is only six months since we lost Sir David Amess and talk was of kinder politics, and I very much hope we can return to this place.

So much of what is published about politicians, of all parties, is not strictly true, and as humans we do all make mistakes on occasions, but the vast majority of us at Westminster, of all parties, go to work tirelessly for our constituents and as I have said on a previous Sitting Friday when working with the opposition, we so often want the same outcome, but our visions of how we get there may differ.

As another fallen colleague, Jo Cox, said in her maiden speech, which I referenced on Friday: “We have far more in common than that which divides us.”

I very much hope we can get back to delivering for our constituents and politer, kinder politics.