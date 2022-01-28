The number of sewerage overflow discharges have been too high for too long and Ms Saxby met with Susan Davy, CEO of South West Water, to get assurances that this would stop.

Bathing water results, released last week, show that 99% of bathing waters in England have passed water quality standards following testing at over 400 designated sites carried out by the Environment Agency (EA).

For the 2021 bathing season 94.7% of beaches and inland waters gained an ‘Excellent’ or ‘Good’ rating while 4.3% achieved the minimum ‘Sufficient’ rating. This compares with 98.3% passing the required standards in 2019, and is the highest number since new standards were introduced in 2015.

Most beaches in North Devon were rated ‘excellent’ with Croyde and Hele rated ‘good’ and Combe Martin rated ‘sufficient’.

The EA has been monitoring bathing water sites since the 1990s, and in this time there have been significant improvements. In the early 1990s, for example, just 28% of bathing waters met the highest standards in force at that time.

Since 2015 the Environment Agency has brought 48 prosecutions against water companies, securing fines of over £137 million. Some of the biggest fines were imposed last year – including a record £90 million fine for Southern Water in July for thousands of illegal discharges – making clear that polluters will be made to pay for damage to the environment.

Between 1990 and 2020 the water industry has invested about £30 billion in environmental improvement work, much of it to improve water quality in rivers. A further £7.1 billion is planned to be invested between 2020 and 2025, of which £3.1 billion on storm overflows.

Selaine Saxby, MP for North Devon, said: “There has been a concerted effort by South West Water to improve the water quality of rivers and our beaches. The highlighting of recent storm overflow discharges has damaged the reputation of what they are doing and the public need realistic reassurances that this will change. I appreciate that many people have lobbied myself and the Government to implement an outright ban on discharges. It is not that easy, and we must look at how our beaches have improved over the years, but not rest on the good work that has been done.

“Croyde has seen too many discharges and with a thriving and passionate surfing community I can understand why they are not happy, and it was good to hear of the work going on in Croyde to return overflow discharges to the very infrequent emergency scenario they were designed for and adapted to our changing climate.

“There is more we can do to help. Having toured the facility it was clear that a lot of the work being done to clean the water was hampered by the large amount of material being flushed that should not be. I am supporting the call to remove plastics from wet wipes, but they need to be binned, not flushed and we need to ensure the thousands of visitors to our community also only flush paper, as the huge influx of visitors to Croyde each year puts additional pressures onto this particular plant.”

Last year South West Water removed over 450 tonnes of waste that should not have been flushed, such as wet wipes, sanitary products and cotton pads from pumping stations, that’s the equivalent of 30 double decker buses.

Susan Davy CEO of South West Water said: “I was pleased to meet with Selaine Saxby MP and Councillor Pru Maskell at one of our treatment works in Croyde. This site uses a fully biological process to treat wastewater for the population of Croyde, which grows to up to five times its normal numbers in the summer months. We saw first-hand the pressure on our network from unflushables, such as the 200,000 wet wipes which enter our network across the region each day, causing blockages and harming the environment.

“We discussed the progress which we have delivered through our significant and maintained investment with bathing water quality across the South West now at 100%. We are committed to building on this as well as reducing our impact on rivers, delivering the lasting change and improvements we all want to see.”

County Councillor for Braunton Rural and Croyde resident, Pru Maskell, said: “I live in Croyde and my son is a surfer, I also regularly take part in beach cleans and definitely don’t want to have sewage discharged onto our beaches. It was a great opportunity to visit the treatment works and see the investment that has been put into the site.

“It was a chance to hear from the operational staff how passionate they are about the work that they do and good to see that South West Water reduced storm overflows by 33% last year, compared to 2020. There is still work to be done and we can all play our part by thinking about what we are pouring down our drains and flushing down our loos!”



