Bring the children to see Santa at Chivenor Christmas Craft Market

It may be rose tinted spectacles. It may be the after effect of lockdowns. But there was a time when the run up to Christmas was full of opportunities to take the kids to meet Father Christmas and visit his Grotto.

Sadly, this tradition seems to have been on the wane, certainly in North Devon where Santa opportunities have become few and far between. Trying to break that cycle are the Chivenor Families Community Group.

At their Christmas Craft Market on Wednesday, December 8, children will be able to visit Santa in his Grotto for free as parents can browse crafts made by local business.

Shelly Ellis, chair of the Chivenor Families Community Group, said: “It was really important for us to create an event this year that revived the Christmas spirit. As military families, we are used to trying to make the most out of things and finding fun for the children whatever the circumstances. This seemed like a good opportunity for us to open out to the wider North Devon Community at the same time as showcasing the innovative businesses developed by military wives.”

There is no charge and no need to book for the children to see Father Christmas. Simply turn up between 4pm and 7.30pm and children will be able to visit the Grotto.

There will be an activity corner to keep the children occupied whilst they await their turn. Alongside the crafts, visitor to the event will be able to enjoy treats from the pop-up food stalls provided by Bingebox, North Devon Hog Roast and Thongsay.

The Christmas Craft Market will take place at the RMB Chivenor Chaplaincy Building, EX31 4AZ. The market will take place on Wednesday, December 8, from 4pm – 8pm. For those avoiding crowds, there will also be an opportunity to buy crafts at the Chivenor Virtual Market.

RMB Chivenor is home to 24 Commando RE and the Commando Logistic Regiment Royal Marines.