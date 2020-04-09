Figures released by NHS England on Thursday (April 9) confirmed the patient died on Wednesday, April 8.

The patient is the second recorded coronavirus death at the hospital in Barnstaple.

It follows confirmation yesterday that a patient died on April 6.

The latest figures show that 57 people have now died in Devon. Thursday saw two deaths confirmed at Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital and one at Derriford Hospital.

The NHS England figures do not include deaths that have taken place outside of hospital, such as in care homes.

NHS England said that the total number of people who have died in English hospitals after testing positive for coronavirus is 7,248, a rise of 765 on the figure announced on Tuesday.