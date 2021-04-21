News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Search for missing Ilfracombe woman Hannah Peacock continues

person

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 11:09 AM April 21, 2021   
Missing Ilfracombe woman Hannah Peacock

Missing Ilfracombe woman Hannah Peacock - Credit: DC Police

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Hannah Peacock, who is missing from Ilfracombe.

She is 22 years old, of slim build with long auburn hair and has a pale complexion.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded top, black or grey jogging bottoms and black Nike trainers.

If you see her, please call the police on 999 and quote log 347 18/04/21.

