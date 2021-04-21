Search for missing Ilfracombe woman Hannah Peacock continues

Published: 11:09 AM April 21, 2021

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Hannah Peacock, who is missing from Ilfracombe.

She is 22 years old, of slim build with long auburn hair and has a pale complexion.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded top, black or grey jogging bottoms and black Nike trainers.

If you see her, please call the police on 999 and quote log 347 18/04/21.