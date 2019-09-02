Scenes from Sea Ilfracombe 2019. Picture: Tim Lamerton Photography Scenes from Sea Ilfracombe 2019. Picture: Tim Lamerton Photography

Thousands of visitors embraced the sunny weather and enjoyed the maritime merriment on display around the harbour area and seafront.

Captain Jack Sparrow and the Commodore treated the crowds to sword fights on the beach, and there was mermaid story-telling and shows from Punch and Judy and Captain Coconut to keep the children entertained.

Revellers packed the music marquee for back-to-back acts, with the entertainment headlined by The Rivals.

Festival chairman Rod Donovan said: "2019 was definitely our biggest and busiest Festival in more than ten years.

"Our sponsors, supporters and partners surprise us every year with their enthusiasm and generous support - it couldn't happen without them.

"And the generosity of visitor donations over the weekend really helps in keeping our maritime family fun-fest free!"

The seaside kitchen sizzled as hungry visitors indulged in everything from venison sausages to vegan nachos, and noodles to nachos.

On the pier there was fun fishing with Combe Martin Sea Angling Club.

The club's manager, Wayne Thomas said: "It's always a pleasure to be part of the Sea Ilfracombe Maritime Festival. It was a wonderful day - so many smiling faces. It's the perfect 'last hurrah' of the summer holidays."

To get involved with Sea Ilfracombe Maritime Festival 2020, contact the crew via the website www.seailfracombe.co.uk.

