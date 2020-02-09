SEA's KraitArray, an ultra-thin-line towed array used for detecting underwater submarine signals, saw the company win the 2019 Business Innovation Award at the Make UK Manufacturing Awards in Canary Wharf on January 29.

The KraitArray reduces the size of an existing towed array by more than 90 per cent, and improves on the performance of the sensor.

Chris Tucker, principal electronics engineer at SEA, said he had been working on the array for most of his career.

He added: We have pushed technical boundaries to provide such cutting-edge technology so to be recognised nationally against such strong competition demonstrates that this is truly a unique capability, it is a fantastic achievement."

Steve Hill, managing director of SEA, said: "The work that the team have put in to making the KraitArray a 'best-in-class' technology has been phenomenal.

"This project has enabled SEA to grow our market presence in naval sonar systems and secured the company's reputation as an international supplier of cutting-edge technology within the maritime sector.

"The KraitArray has pushed technical boundaries and is unrivalled by its competitors, which is why this award is so well-deserved."