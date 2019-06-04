The Eaton Aerospace fancy dress winners of the Scrumptious Croyde Trail. The Eaton Aerospace fancy dress winners of the Scrumptious Croyde Trail.

The weather was damp but it didn't stop participants enjoying stunning scenery and great local produce while dressed in this year's Wild West theme.

The scenic 10 mile circular trail is a moving food festival, with entrants sampling bite-sized amounts of food and drink from local producers as they made their way around.

The event was for the Cancer and Wellbeing Centre Appeal at North Devon District Hospital and hospital charity Over and Above is expecting to raise around £12,000.

The route took in Croyde, Saunton, Georgeham, Pickwell, Putsborough and back to Croyde with glimpses of stunning coastal views.

Western themes abounded at this year's Scrumptious Croyde Trail. Western themes abounded at this year's Scrumptious Croyde Trail.

Katie Clark of main sponsor Marsdens Devon Cottages, said: "Our Marsdens team had a great time over lots of different terrain with magnificent views.

"It was such a friendly and thoroughly well organised event. The food and drink stops were delicious which makes the event so unique. We can't wait to see everyone again next year."

To see the photographs and to find out more about Over and Above visit www.overandabove.org.uk and the charity's Facebook page.