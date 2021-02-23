Schools Annual Art Exhibition now online

Published: 2:30 PM February 23, 2021

Last year was a year like no other. This was as true for the Arts Society, North Devon, as for everyone else.

The Arts Society usually meets up monthly for an illustrated lecture and a get together. These talks cover a wide variety of subjects from Shackleton to Turner.

Now the group enjoys lectures online, as well as some visits and study days.

For many years the Arts Society have supported young artists through the Schools Annual exhibition at the Burton.

In 2020 the exhibition went online. This year with the Burton and schools closed, the Arts Society would like to encourage young artists by offering prizes for original art through a competition.

The artwork will be judged by local artist, Hester Berry, she said: “It is so crucial for children to be able to express themselves through creativity especially now when the adult world is encroaching so much on childhood.

“Many feelings and thoughts can’t be put into words but can be allowed to come out through art.”

The competition will be for a piece of art in any medium. Entries will need to be photographed and emailed to artssocietynd@gmail.com.

Prizes of £15 will be awarded to the winners in each age group and £10 for the runners up.

Each entry must be the original and independent work of the young artist. Please state the name, age and title of art work and all work must be submitted by March 17.

Age groups: 7 and under, 11 and under, 16 and under and 18 and under.

The Arts Society North Devon (formerly North Devon DFAS) was founded in 1980 and has been a dynamic, welcoming society ever since.

Members receive The Arts Society REVIEW magazine, published quarterly and a series of monthly newsletters.

For more information on the society’s activities visit: https://tasnorthdevon.org.uk.