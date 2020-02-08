Picture: South Molton Community College Picture: South Molton Community College

The league tables for schools were published by the Department for Education on Thursday (February 6).

The figures measure the progress pupils make between the end of Key Stage Two and their GCSE results at the end of Key Stage Four - a measure known as 'Progress 8'.

Results are taken from eight subjects, including maths, English and science, with zero intended to be the average rate of progress nationwide.

A score of 1 would mean pupils achieve one grade higher in each qualification than similar pupils nationally, with a score of -1 therefore meaning they achieve one grade lower.

The revised figures for 2019 still have Chulmleigh and South Molton as the only schools in North Devon and Torridge to score above 0. Chulmleigh's score of 0.43 - the highest in North Devon and the third highest in the county - is deemed 'above average'.

South Molton's score of 0.22 puts it seventh in the county and is at the upper end of the 'average' category.

Great Torrington School's score of -0.22 is 0.01 lower than its provisional score. The change means it has dropped into the 'below average' category along with 20 per cent of schools in England.

Ilfracombe Academy (-0.26), The Park Community School (-0.32), Braunton Academy (-0.37), Holsworthy Community College (-0.38), Bideford College (-0.44) and Atlantic Academy (-0.49) were also 'below average' with their Progress 8 scores.

Pilton Community College was in 12 per cent of schools in England deemed 'well below average', scoring -0.64.