Fiona MacKeown, 55, from Holsworthy, has been fighting for justice since her 15-year-old daughter's bruised and half-naked body was found on the shores of Anjuna beach in Goa in February 2008. Two local men were charged with her rape and murder but acquitted in 2016. After Ms MacKeown urged the authorities to appeal and the case was sent to a higher court, Samson D'Souza was convicted on Wednesday of 'culpable homicide not amounting to murder', according to local media. The court upheld the acquittal of the other suspect. Ms MacKeown told Press Association: