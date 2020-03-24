The Mullacott Business Park company, which usually sells wholesale to the catering and hospitality industry, is now offering a home delivery service to domestic customers or a ‘click and collect’ service.

The delivery service covers Bideford, Barnstaple, Braunton, Ilfracombe, Woolacombe, Croyde, Combe Martin and Berrynarbor.

Orders can be placed before 10am for same day delivery or before 5pm for next day delivery.

The company has already been astonished by the response, but said there was no need to panic and it had plentiful stocks of food.

“With government news breaking as the week continues, this response from our local communities has inspired us to do more”, said group digital manager, Jenny Squire.

If you’d like to place an order by phone, call 01271 862569, or to set up an online account, simply email help@savona.co.uk with your full name, email address and location.