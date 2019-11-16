Taking part in the Saunton Sands Hotel Bryan Perks Charity Golf Day for the Calvert Trust Exmoor. Picture: howaboutdave photography Taking part in the Saunton Sands Hotel Bryan Perks Charity Golf Day for the Calvert Trust Exmoor. Picture: howaboutdave photography

Now in its 11th year, all proceeds from the annual fundraiser are donated to a nominated charity. Calvert Trust Exmoor provides activity breaks for people with disabilities.

Kylie Ford at the charity said: "We are so grateful to Saunton Sands Hotel and Brend Hotels for naming Calvert Trust Exmoor as the beneficiary once again.

"We were hoping to double the £5000 raised in 2018. To receive £11,500…well, we're lost for words.

"I would like to thank all of the teams that took part, the businesses who sponsored the 18 holes, those who gave prizes for the evening raffle, and everyone who donated to Calvert Trust Exmoor on the day."

Sarah Page at Isca Barum added: "This is the fifth year we have sponsored this particular charity event. We are so pleased the hard work and effort of all involved has meant the funds raised more than doubled this year.

"This will make a huge difference to Calvert Trust Exmoor in the way they continue to provide a very important, personal and caring service for all those visiting. Their ethos is something which we at Isca Barum Insurance Brokers also very strongly believe in.''

A jam-packed schedule began with breakfast at Saunton Sands Hotel, before an 18-hole game.

A grand evening of dining and entertainment at the hotel followed, featuring golf legends Sandy Jones and Bernard Gallagher as guest speakers.

