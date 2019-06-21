The Saunton Swingers taking on the Longest Day Golf Challenge at Saunton Golf Club for Macmillan. The Saunton Swingers taking on the Longest Day Golf Challenge at Saunton Golf Club for Macmillan.

Mark Begley, Sean Macauley, Martin Squire and Stuart Russell of the Saunton Swingers are tackling the 72-hole marathon at Saunton Golf Club to raise money for Macmillan.

The group are among teams of golfers around the country taking part in the challenge for Macmillan.

They started at 4.30am this morning and expect to take around 16 hours to complete the task.

The Saunton Swingers have already raised more than £1,500 for the charity but hope local people will be willing to make a donation via the link below.

Mark Begley explained they were all Sunday morning golf club friends and they had not considered the notion before, but after it was discussed it took on a life of its own and suddenly they were entering a team.

Anyone willing to make a donation to help the Swingers on their way is welcome to go online at https://longestdaygolf.macmillan.org.uk/Team/sauntonswingers .