Saunton Sands will be awash with American GIs, German troops and many other living history recreators for its biggest wartime spectacle so far on Saturday and Sunday, June 15 and 16.

It is being held to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day and the 76th anniversary of the Assault Training Center where American troops trained in North Devon for the D-Day landings.

Building on the success of previous years, organisers expect there to be more of everything and the event is once again free.

Both days offer a similar programme, with vintage vehicles on display all weekend, plus living history encampments for people to visit, including the GIs of First wave 44 and the Germans of 304th Panzer Grenadier Regiment.

Aircraft will land on the beach on both days, expected at around 1.15pm on Saturday and 1.45pm on Sunday, remaining for about an hour.

Saturday will also see a vintage vehicle parade along the beach at around 11.30am after a memorial event at the old concrete landing craft, part of the Assault Training Center on Braunton Burrows.

Both days will also see a major battle display depicting the storming of 'Little Normandy' defences by more than 100 re-enactors.

The Little Normandy installation is interactive and will be open for visitors to explore, as will various Allied and German camps plus and interactive Battle of Britain war room.

There is also an interactive history trail for youngsters and there will be period songs performed on both days by The Liberty Sisters.

Car parking charges will apply but extra buses are planned and a park and ride is also scheduled.

On June 6, 1944, the Allies launched the largest seaborne invasion in history, with hundreds of ships and around 160,000 aimed at the coast of Normandy to begin the process of liberating Europe from the Nazis.

To mark the 75th anniversary, North Devon is staging a host of events this year under the Devon D-Day banner.

Aircraft will land on Saunton Sands for the 2019 D-Day event. (Pictured) A Dakota flies over the beach in 2018. Picture: Martin Tier Aircraft will land on Saunton Sands for the 2019 D-Day event. (Pictured) A Dakota flies over the beach in 2018. Picture: Martin Tier

Saunton D-Day is being held later than its usual date because most of the living history groups and vintage vehicles will be in France for the official commemorations.

Paul Tamlyn from Saunton Beach Enterprises, which is organising the event, said: "This year's Saunton D-Day will build on the great success of 2018 which saw record numbers of visitors on both days.

"It was something of a tipping point and really put North Devon on the map in regards to this kind of event, helped hugely by the backdrop and the historical connection of the area's beaches to D-Day preparations.

"As a result of last year's success we've been inundated with inquiries from those wanting to participate - living history groups and vehicle owners from around the country - as well as lots of interest locally from those wanting to support the event and get involved."

