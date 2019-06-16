Aircraft land on Saunton Sands for Saunton D-Day 2019. Picture: Leslie Smith Aircraft land on Saunton Sands for Saunton D-Day 2019. Picture: Leslie Smith

On Saturday and Sunday Saunton Sands was packed with visitors, military vehicles and living history groups.

It marked the 75th anniversary of D-Day, when Allied troops invaded France on June 6, 1944, to liberate Europe from the Nazis.

On Saturday, there was a vintage vehicle parade along the beach following a memorial service at the Assault Training Center site on Braunton Burrows, where 10,000 US troops trained before D-Day.

Aircraft landed on the beach on both days, and there was a battle re-enactment of the taking of a Normandy beach on each day too.

Action from Saunton D-Day 2019. Picture: Trevor Brayley Action from Saunton D-Day 2019. Picture: Trevor Brayley

There was live music throughout from The Liberty Sisters and in between displays, visitors were able to wander the 'Little Normandy' installation of beach defences, and visit the Allied and German camps and the interactive Battle of Britain War Room.

