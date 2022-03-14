News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > News

Sarah shows it's not just a man's world

Author Picture Icon

Tim Herbert

Published: 12:00 AM March 14, 2022
Updated: 12:24 PM March 14, 2022
Funeral manager Sarah Anastasiades

Funeral manager Sarah Anastasiades - Credit: Dignity

A North Devon Funeral Manager is being recognised by her employer for ‘breaking the bias’ in the funeral sector this International Women’s Day. 

Sarah Anastasiades who works as a Funeral Manager for A G Simmonds in Barnstaple and Pearce & Son in Ilfracombe, both part of Dignity Funerals, is being recognised, along with thousands of female funeral professionals across the UK who care for the bereaved.  

In pre-Victorian times, before funeral directing became a profession, the practical tasks required when someone in a community died were divided amongst the male and female members of the family or village.  

Sarah began working in the funeral sector as a Funeral Service Arranger in 2005, she said: “I never thought about working in the funeral industry, I heard about the vacancy from a friend, and I was looking for a new job. To be honest I wasn’t sure initially but after my first week, I knew there was nothing else I wanted to do!” 

“When I first started there weren’t many women, and some people did find it strange. I felt that once I had shown what I could do and that I was as respectful and caring as any of my male counterparts’ people seemed more accepting of it. As the years have gone on, I have seen a real increase in women taking up roles in the industry.  

“It is amazing to be given the privilege to look after someone’s most loved family member and to take them on their final journey is an honour. I was 41 before I found a career that I really love, and I can honestly say that in 17 years there has not been one day where I haven't wanted to go into work.  

“The most important piece of advice was given to me on my very first day by the former owner of the business. He said, ‘treat every arrangement as if it is your first, and you can’t go wrong’ I have worked to that principle ever since.” 

If you are interested in a career with Dignity, visit www.dignityfunerals.co.uk    

International Women's Day
North Devon News

Don't Miss

Energy bills are set to increase in the spring - helping create a "cost of living catastrophe" accor

The Devon areas with the highest energy bills

Luisa Rombach

Author Picture Icon
The warning, issued by the Met Office in Exeter, covers Saturday between 1pm and 7pm

Yellow Weather Warnings issued for Devon this weekend

Joseph Bulmer

Author Picture Icon
Canon Peter Morgan, Sir Neil Butterfield, Selaine Saxby, Rebecca Barrett

MP welcomes news of grant for Barnstaple church

Tim Herbert

Author Picture Icon
Daisy Snow, 25-year-old local business owner with a passion for localisation

Farming

Please don't tar all farmers with same brush

Daisy Snow

Logo Icon