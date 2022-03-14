Sarah shows it's not just a man's world

A North Devon Funeral Manager is being recognised by her employer for ‘breaking the bias’ in the funeral sector this International Women’s Day.

Sarah Anastasiades who works as a Funeral Manager for A G Simmonds in Barnstaple and Pearce & Son in Ilfracombe, both part of Dignity Funerals, is being recognised, along with thousands of female funeral professionals across the UK who care for the bereaved.

In pre-Victorian times, before funeral directing became a profession, the practical tasks required when someone in a community died were divided amongst the male and female members of the family or village.

Sarah began working in the funeral sector as a Funeral Service Arranger in 2005, she said: “I never thought about working in the funeral industry, I heard about the vacancy from a friend, and I was looking for a new job. To be honest I wasn’t sure initially but after my first week, I knew there was nothing else I wanted to do!”

“When I first started there weren’t many women, and some people did find it strange. I felt that once I had shown what I could do and that I was as respectful and caring as any of my male counterparts’ people seemed more accepting of it. As the years have gone on, I have seen a real increase in women taking up roles in the industry.

“It is amazing to be given the privilege to look after someone’s most loved family member and to take them on their final journey is an honour. I was 41 before I found a career that I really love, and I can honestly say that in 17 years there has not been one day where I haven't wanted to go into work.

“The most important piece of advice was given to me on my very first day by the former owner of the business. He said, ‘treat every arrangement as if it is your first, and you can’t go wrong’ I have worked to that principle ever since.”

