Year seven pupil Isabelle Bolton has been attending the Barnstaple school regularly during the lockdown as she is the daughter of key workers.

Not only has she been teaching herself Makaton sign language, but she has penned a poem about her experiences during the pandemic called What Was Normal?

Her English teacher Antonia Lavictoire sent a copy of the poem to Sarah Crossan, Isabelle’s favourite author, as a reward for her hard work in school.

In return, the author sent Isabelle a note as well as some of her favourite books, including Apple and Rain.

Ms Lavictoire said Isabelle was so persuasive in her enthusiasm for Sarah Crossan during a Google Classroom conversation about favourite authors that she bought one of her books for herself.