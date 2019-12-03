His tour begins on Friday, December 6 in Abbotsham, Parkham and Buckland Brewer, and will continue around Bideford, Westward Ho!, Hartland, Fremington, Northam, Appledore and Torrington. He will be aided by his helpers from the Bideford Round Table, which has made Santa's tour around the district available to track at its website. Tours begin at 5pm on weekdays and 4pm on weekends. Come out and give him a wave as he passes through and donate money to help local charities.Bideford Santa Sleigh tour dates: Friday, December 6: Abbotsham, Parkham and Buckland Brewer Saturday, December 7: Westward Ho! Sunday, December 8: East-the-Water Monday, December 9: East-the-Water and Lime Grove Tuesday, December 10: Hartland Thursday, December 12: Clovelly Road Friday, December 13: Moreton and Devonshire Park Saturday, December 14: Yelland and Fremington Sunday, December 15: Londonderry Monday, December 16: Torrington Tuesday, December 17: Torrington Wednesday, December 18: Park Lane and Raleigh Thursday, December 19: Northam Friday, December 20: Appledore