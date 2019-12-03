His tour begins on Friday, December 6 in Abbotsham, Parkham and Buckland Brewer, and will continue around Bideford, Westward Ho!, Hartland, Fremington, Northam, Appledore and Torrington.

He will be aided by his helpers from the Bideford Round Table, which has made Santa's tour around the district available to track at its website.

Tours begin at 5pm on weekdays and 4pm on weekends. Come out and give him a wave as he passes through and donate money to help local charities.

Bideford Santa Sleigh tour dates:

Friday, December 6: Abbotsham, Parkham and Buckland Brewer

Saturday, December 7: Westward Ho!

Sunday, December 8: East-the-Water

Monday, December 9: East-the-Water and Lime Grove

Tuesday, December 10: Hartland

Thursday, December 12: Clovelly Road

Friday, December 13: Moreton and Devonshire Park

Saturday, December 14: Yelland and Fremington

Sunday, December 15: Londonderry

Monday, December 16: Torrington

Tuesday, December 17: Torrington

Wednesday, December 18: Park Lane and Raleigh

Thursday, December 19: Northam

Friday, December 20: Appledore